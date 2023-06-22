Manatee County Schools hosting job fair Thursday

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools are hosting a job fair for multiple positions in the school district.

The school district is hiring bus drivers, bus aides, food service workers, cafeteria managers, custodians and paraprofessionals.

A job fair is being held Thursday, June 22nd from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wakeland Support Center, 1812 27th St. E in Bradenton.

Learn more about the positions and requirements here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.