The Latest on the Tropics, Bret should weaken, Cindy could form

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center is continuing to follow two tropical systems in the Atlantic. The new system is one the hurricane system has been following for days and yesterday gave a 90% chance to develop.

Today, the system is organized enough that it has been classified as the fourth tropical depression this season. The system has a visible, defined center. Slow strengthening of the system is forecast as it becomes Tropical Storm Cindy. It is expected to eventually turn to the right into the open Atlantic waters.

Tropical Storm Bret has gained strength but will soon begin to weaken. It should approach and cross over the Lesser Antilles later today and emerge into the Caribbean, where it will dissipate over the weekend. Swells from the storm are affecting the Lesser Antilles.

