Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

The Latest on the Tropics, Bret should weaken, Cindy could form

Two tropical systems in the Atlantic
Two tropical systems in the Atlantic(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center is continuing to follow two tropical systems in the Atlantic. The new system is one the hurricane system has been following for days and yesterday gave a 90% chance to develop.

Today, the system is organized enough that it has been classified as the fourth tropical depression this season. The system has a visible, defined center. Slow strengthening of the system is forecast as it becomes Tropical Storm Cindy. It is expected to eventually turn to the right into the open Atlantic waters.

Tropical Storm Bret has gained strength but will soon begin to weaken. It should approach and cross over the Lesser Antilles later today and emerge into the Caribbean, where it will dissipate over the weekend. Swells from the storm are affecting the Lesser Antilles.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a close call for a Sarasota woman Tuesday morning after electronics in her home caught...
Computer caused Sarasota house fire, owner says
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse talks to reporters Thursday, May 5, 2022.
State opts to dismiss DUI charge against Manatee Commissioner Kruse
Esteban Flores and Jasmin Gonzalez are missing.
Missing Bradenton teens located safe
WWSB Generic Stock 1
Ramp closure planned I-75 at Jacaranda Blvd.
The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night...
Manatee Crime Stoppers offering reward for arrest in homicide

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
We start dry but end up with storms
More rain in today’s forecast
Tropical Storm Bret
11 PM Wednesday Bret update
We are watching tropical storm Bret, disturbance 93Al and two other tropical waves.
Storm system keeps the rain coming