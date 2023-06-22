The Latest on the Tropics, Bret close to Lesser Antilles, and Tropical Depression Four is ragged

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center is continuing to follow two tropical systems in the Atlantic. As of 11 AM Tropical Depression Four is a ragged system with poor structure and only a marginal environment for any strengthening. It is showring signs of wind shear, which is not good for a tropical cyclone. The wind shear is expected to increase with time. The system should begin to weaken after 72 hours.

Tropical Storm Bret should approach and cross over the Lesser Antilles later today and emerge into the Caribbean, where it will dissipate over the weekend. Swells from the storm are affecting the Lesser Antilles.

