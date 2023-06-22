Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Hail pummels concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver, injuring dozens

BLEEPED EXPLETIVES: Concertgoers use boxes for cover at Red Rocks Amphitheater. (Source: @I_JESSTHOMPSON VIA SPECTEE/TMX/CNN
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Seven people were taken to the hospital and up to 90 were treated for injuries after hail pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver on Wednesday, firefighters said.

None of those hospitalized suffered life-threatening injuries, West Metro Fire Rescue said. The injuries included cuts and broken bones, it said.

The hail piled up like snow at the amphitheater in Morrison before a scheduled show by the singer Louis Tomlinson, formerly of One Direction, as strong to severe thunderstorms blew through the Denver area.

The show was initially delayed because of the weather, with fans told to take shelter in their vehicles, according to tweets from the amphitheater. It was later canceled.

Tomlinson tweeted that he was “devastated” about the show and promised to return.

“Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a close call for a Sarasota woman Tuesday morning after electronics in her home caught...
Computer caused Sarasota house fire, owner says
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse talks to reporters Thursday, May 5, 2022.
State opts to dismiss DUI charge against Manatee Commissioner Kruse
Esteban Flores and Jasmin Gonzalez are missing.
Missing Bradenton teens located safe
WWSB Generic Stock 1
Ramp closure planned I-75 at Jacaranda Blvd.
The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night...
Manatee Crime Stoppers offering reward for arrest in homicide

Latest News

Free Manatee County summer activities
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
Search for the missing Titanic submersible passes the critical 96-hour mark for oxygen supply
National Hurricane Center
The Latest on the Tropics, Bret close to Lesser Antilles, and Tropical Depression Four is ragged
Find your new best friend!
Adoption fees waived for pets at Manatee County Animal Welfare