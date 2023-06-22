Construction to begin on long-awaited Parrish Community Park

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Construction is expected to begin later this year on Parrish Community Park after approval came from Manatee County commissioners during a land use meeting on June 15.

The park will sit on 23 acres of land on Fort Hammer Road near Erie Road. It will feature a playground, splash pad and a bandshell for shows, among other many amenities for residents and families to enjoy.

Parrish Community Park is expected to be finished by September 2024.

