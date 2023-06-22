Advertise With Us
Bradenton police searching for missing teen

Hadjer Djahlat is missing.
Hadjer Djahlat is missing.(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are searching for 16-year-old, Hadjer Djahlat.

Hadjer was last seen in the 5000 block of Cabo Ct. on June 19 at approximately 2 p.m.

She is 5-feet-5-inches and weighs 140 pounds. She may be wearing black/red pants and a black t-shirt. She’s possibly carrying a black M&M backpack.

If you have any information on where Hadjer is, please call BPD at 941-932-9300.

