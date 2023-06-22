Advertise With Us
Another arrest made in January homicide in Bradenton

Mekhi Booker
Mekhi Booker(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have made another arrest in connection with a murder and robbery that happened in January.

Mekhi Booker, 18, has been arrested on his outstanding warrant for second-degree murder and robbery in connection with the January 23, 2023.

On the evening of the incident, detectives say multiple suspects arrived at a home in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West to commit an armed robbery.

During the robbery, the suspects fired more than 60 shots, wounding three victims. One of the victims, a 28-year-old man, died of his injuries Jan. 31. A second victim remains hospitalized. A third victim received non-life-threatening injuries. The victims’ identities are not being released due to Marsy’s Law.

Several individuals have been arrested, including 24-year-old Dorian Brooks. Brooks was arrested in May by U.S. Marshals following an hours long standoff at am apartment in Sarasota.

In addition to Booker ad Brooks, the following individuals are in custody and charged with armed robbery and murder:

Tyreak Allen, 20

Kevion Brooks, 22

Jerome Williams, 20

Shamar Mobley, 20

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, submit tips to Crime Stoppers at manateecrimestoppers.com or via the Florida Crime Stoppers app. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 (TIPS).

