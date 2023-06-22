Advertise With Us
Anna Maria Island water main break could take weeks to fix

Boating advisory
Boating advisory(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials said it could be weeks before the the water main break on Anna Maria Island is fully fixed.

The pipe break on Tuesday afternoon caused major losses in water pressure for all residents of Anna Maria Island.

Manatee County Officials say the water pressure is back to normal on the island but residents should continue to conserve water, as the foreflows remain somewhat compromised.

Boaters have also been advised to use caution while boating and not to enter the area marked off by white and orange hazard buoys until further notice.

Construction on the new water main is not set to begin yet.

The bridge remains open for vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

