Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Amber Alert canceled; 4-year-old girl found safe in Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Police said the girl was found safe in Cheshire.
Massachusetts State Police said the girl was found safe in Cheshire.(NCMEC)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Massachusetts State Police said a 4-year-old girl has been found safe after she was the subject of an Amber Alert on Thursday.

Police said shortly after noon Thursday that the girl was found safe in Cheshire and more information will be released later. They thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a close call for a Sarasota woman Tuesday morning after electronics in her home caught...
Computer caused Sarasota house fire, owner says
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse talks to reporters Thursday, May 5, 2022.
State opts to dismiss DUI charge against Manatee Commissioner Kruse
Lilo
Officials release update on puppies abandoned behind Bradenton Walmart
The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night...
Manatee Crime Stoppers offering reward for arrest in homicide
WWSB Generic Stock 1
Ramp closure planned I-75 at Jacaranda Blvd.

Latest News

FILE - Motor vehicle traffic moves along the Interstate 76 highway in Philadelphia, March 31,...
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on heavy trucks and buses
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The US Coast Guard says a debris field has been found near the Titanic during search for submersible
FILE - The Supreme Court
Supreme Court rules against a man who was given 27 years in prison for having a gun
Reports from storm chasers and meteorologists on social media showed considerable damage around...
Tornadoes tear through northwest Texas town, killing 4 people and causing widespread damage