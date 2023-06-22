Adoption fees waived for pets at Manatee County Animal Welfare

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - This weekend from June 23 to June 25, the Manatee County Animal Welfare is waiving all adoption fees for pets.

Petco Love is sponsoring a Florida Mega Adoption Event with hopes for furry friends to find new and loving homes. MCAW is also teaming up with other shelters around the state for a fun day at the Strawberry Festival Grounds in Plant City.

For these 3 days only, visit a shelter location, Petco store, or the Strawberry Festival Grounds where hundreds of pets will be in one adoptable location. Join Petco Love to find homes for over 5,000 pets in these 72 hours!

To see addresses of a shelter near you, times of the events, and more visit https://megaadoptflorida.com/ for all the details.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.