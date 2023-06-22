Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Adoption fees waived for pets at Manatee County Animal Welfare

Find your new best friend!
Find your new best friend!(Manatee County Animal Welfare Facebook page)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - This weekend from June 23 to June 25, the Manatee County Animal Welfare is waiving all adoption fees for pets.

Petco Love is sponsoring a Florida Mega Adoption Event with hopes for furry friends to find new and loving homes. MCAW is also teaming up with other shelters around the state for a fun day at the Strawberry Festival Grounds in Plant City.

For these 3 days only, visit a shelter location, Petco store, or the Strawberry Festival Grounds where hundreds of pets will be in one adoptable location. Join Petco Love to find homes for over 5,000 pets in these 72 hours!

To see addresses of a shelter near you, times of the events, and more visit https://megaadoptflorida.com/ for all the details.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a close call for a Sarasota woman Tuesday morning after electronics in her home caught...
Computer caused Sarasota house fire, owner says
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse talks to reporters Thursday, May 5, 2022.
State opts to dismiss DUI charge against Manatee Commissioner Kruse
Esteban Flores and Jasmin Gonzalez are missing.
Missing Bradenton teens located safe
WWSB Generic Stock 1
Ramp closure planned I-75 at Jacaranda Blvd.
The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night...
Manatee Crime Stoppers offering reward for arrest in homicide

Latest News

Free Manatee County summer activities
National Hurricane Center
The Latest on the Tropics, Bret close to Lesser Antilles, and Tropical Depression Four is ragged
PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations unveils new showroom
Manatee County Schools hosting job fair Thursday