7.5M Baby Shark bath toys recalled after reports of impalement, lacerations

Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – About 7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys have been recalled for potential impalement, laceration and puncture risks.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a child can slip and fall or sit on the hard plastic top fin of the shark while using the toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool.

Zuru, the toy manufacturer, is aware of 12 reports of children falling or sitting on the recalled Baby Shark bath toy, resulting in injuries to children’s genital, anorectal and facial areas, CPSC reported.

Nine of the injuries required stitches or medical attention.

The recall involves both full size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys and Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys.

CPSC said in a news release the recalled full-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model number “#25282″ and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG20190501 through DG20220619.

Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.

The recalled mini-size bath toys have tracking label information on the bottom, including raised lettering that states model numbers “#7163,” “#7175,” “#7166,” or “#25291″ and a date code beginning with the letters “DG” followed by “YYYY/MM/DD” in the date range DG2020615 through DG2023525.

Consumers with the recalled toys can contact Zuru for a full refund of $14 for each full-size bath toy or $6 for each mini-size bath toy, in the form of a prepaid virtual Mastercard. Click here to register for the recall.

