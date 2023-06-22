5 AM Tropical Update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center is now following two tropical systems in the Atlantic. The new system is one the hurricane system has been following for days and yesterday gave a 90% chance to develop. Today the system is organized enough that it has been classified as the fourth Tropical Depression. The system has a defined center is visible. Slow strengthening of the system is forecast as it becomes Tropical Storm Cindy. It will eventually turn to the right into the open Atlantic waters.

Tropical Storm Bret has gained strength but will soon begin to weaken. It should approach and cross over the Lesser Antilles later today and emerge into the Caribbean, where it will dissipate over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.