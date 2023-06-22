Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

1,800 fish released into Phillippi Creek

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium released Red Drum fish into Phillippi Creek.
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium released Red Drum fish into Phillippi Creek.(WWSB)
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium and online fishing club, Salt Strong teamed up to released 1,800 Red Drum fish into Phillippi Creek on Thursday.

The fish were raised in a hatchery, growing to be about six to 11 inches before being put in the water.

This was the sixth release day, as part of a bigger three-week slate of eight releases that will result in 20,000 Red Drum being added into local estuaries.

The Red Drum population is doing well overall, but Mote Marine Lab’s Ryan Schloesser says there are some parts of the Gulf of Mexico and Florida’s east coast that could use an influx of the fish.

“Red tide and cold stuns are all things that impact fisheries throughout southwest Florida and Red Drum is no exception. The other thing is habitat quality. With development, unfortunately we lose a lot of that high quality habitat that fish use to survive,” says Schloesser.

These fish are key to the states recreational fishing industry, which generates nearly $14 billion a year.

“It’s definitely the most popular species for in-shore fishing. Really every weekend there’s a tournament,” says Luke Simonds, Salt Strong’s co-founder.

The fish are equipped with tags that will allow the organizations to track data about which fish are still alive, hoping to make future fish releases more efficient and allow both the fish and fishers to enjoy Florida’s beautiful wildlife.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a close call for a Sarasota woman Tuesday morning after electronics in her home caught...
Computer caused Sarasota house fire, owner says
Lilo
Officials release update on puppies abandoned behind Bradenton Walmart
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse talks to reporters Thursday, May 5, 2022.
State opts to dismiss DUI charge against Manatee Commissioner Kruse
The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night...
Manatee Crime Stoppers offering reward for arrest in homicide
WWSB Generic Stock 1
Ramp closure planned I-75 at Jacaranda Blvd.

Latest News

Shooting scene
Shooting investigation on Gillespie Avenue
Tropical Storm Bret
5 PM Thursday Bret Update
Hadjer Djahlat is missing.
Bradenton police searching for missing teen
Stay Woke Bus Tour
Stay Woke Bus Tour stops in Sarasota