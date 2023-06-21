State opts to dismiss DUI charge against Manatee Commissioner Kruse

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The State of Florida has opted to dismiss the DUI case against Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse.

Kruse was involved in a single-vehicle crash April 20, 2022 on Greyhawk Boulevard in Bradenton, when his pickup truck hit a tree. A Manatee County sheriff’s deputy on scene described Kruse immediately after the crash as “in an overall confused state.”

The police report noted Kruse’s vehicle collision alert system automatically called 911 after the impact and began recording conversations in the moments after the crash. Kruse’s wife, Jessica Kruse, arrived at the scene before deputies. In the 911 call recording, she is heard trying to get Kruse out of the vehicle. She refuses to give her location to 911 dispatchers and says, “We’re good,” and that they don’t need deputies to respond.

The State Attorney’s Office was able to file a charge for DUI after the investigation was turned over to them. On June 15, an appeal filed by Kruse’s attorney was dismissed by the judge and a court date was set for October. However, on June 20, the State of Florida filed a notice of Nolle Prosqui, the intent to dismiss the case and not prosecute.

ABC7 has reached out to George Kruse for comment on the incident.

