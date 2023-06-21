Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

State opts to dismiss DUI charge against Manatee Commissioner Kruse

Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse talks to reporters Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse talks to reporters Thursday, May 5, 2022.(Manatee County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The State of Florida has opted to dismiss the DUI case against Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse.

Kruse was involved in a single-vehicle crash April 20, 2022 on Greyhawk Boulevard in Bradenton, when his pickup truck hit a tree. A Manatee County sheriff’s deputy on scene described Kruse immediately after the crash as “in an overall confused state.”

The police report noted Kruse’s vehicle collision alert system automatically called 911 after the impact and began recording conversations in the moments after the crash. Kruse’s wife, Jessica Kruse, arrived at the scene before deputies. In the 911 call recording, she is heard trying to get Kruse out of the vehicle. She refuses to give her location to 911 dispatchers and says, “We’re good,” and that they don’t need deputies to respond.

The State Attorney’s Office was able to file a charge for DUI after the investigation was turned over to them. On June 15, an appeal filed by Kruse’s attorney was dismissed by the judge and a court date was set for October. However, on June 20, the State of Florida filed a notice of Nolle Prosqui, the intent to dismiss the case and not prosecute.

ABC7 has reached out to George Kruse for comment on the incident.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota and Manatee counties have issued a mosquito-borne...
Second local case of malaria confirmed, health officials say
It was a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting. This was due to a local...
Controversial Venice zoning change gets greenlight
Esteban Flores and Jasmin Gonzalez are missing.
Bradenton police searching for missing teens
Gregory Gillespie, 15, is missing
Missing teen found

Latest News

Sarasota Omaha
Discovering Unconditional Surrender and Embracing Peace
It was a close call for a Sarasota woman Tuesday morning after electronics in her home caught...
Computer caused Sarasota house fire, owner says
ABC7 News at Noon - June 20, 2023 - clipped version HOUSEFIRE
The Suncoast is identified as being in the lowest risk category for severe weather
Another day with above-average rain chances