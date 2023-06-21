SRQ Resilient public meetings tonight to talk funds, Hurricane Ian recovery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Resilient SRQ is holding its first meeting Wednesday, June 21 at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library in Venice.

Sarasota County officials expect to receive a $201,535,000.00 allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery and mitigation efforts. Community members are invited to attend and to provide input for community unmet needs and potential use of funds to support recovery efforts countywide from the impacts of Hurricane Ian. These meetings are being conducted to provide information and collect input in person, in addition to the survey available online and in libraries and other public facilities. Resilient SRQ public meetings will be held at the following locations and times:

5:30 to 7:30 p.m., June 21, at Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd, Venice.

6 to 8 p.m., June 22, at Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd, Sarasota.

2 to 4 p.m., June 24, at Shannon Staub Public Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.

The county will use information from the survey, public meetings along with data from federal, state, and local sources to develop an action plan over the next several months, detailing projects and programs to best meet the unmet needs identified in Sarasota County.

Projects will be designed to primarily assist low to moderate income households within the categories of housing, restoration of infrastructure, economic revitalization and mitigation. As a reminder, the online survey is available at scgov.net/ResilientSRQ through June 28.

