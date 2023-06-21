Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announces death of K-9 Nox

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman announced the death of K-9 Nox on Wednesday, who died unexpectedly last week due to a medical episode.

K-9 Nox, a Belgian Malinois, was born in Poland on April 12, 2014. Following his arrival in the United States, he began working with his handler, Deputy Ryan McBride, in May 2015.

In his eight-year career, K-9 Nox had over 1,900 deployments, resulting in over 50 criminal and civil apprehensions.

On multiple occasions, he and Deputy McBride were selected internally by the K-9 Unit as the Handler and K-9 of the Year due largely to their successful working and off-duty relationship.

Additionally, in partnership with the Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, K-9 Nox was awarded the 27th Annual Teledyne FLIR Vision “Fang” Award for a criminal apprehension in the inter-coastal waterway.

