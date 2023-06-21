Sarasota Classic Car Museum hopes donors will be key to survival

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Classic Car Museum is asking for donations to help ensure its survival.

The organization was given noticed by its landlord, New College of Florida, to vacate the property by the end of June. The museum is the second oldest continuously operating car museum in the U.S. following the Henry Ford Museum.

“To maintain the Museum in its present state, we urgently request your donations to help secure the Museum’s survival for future generations,” reads an appeal from the owners.

Museum visitors have until the end of this month to see businessman John Ringling’s 1922 Rolls Royce Ghost and his wife Mable’s 1923 Pierce Arrow.

To make a donation, click here.

