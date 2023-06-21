Report suggests construction likely related to mysterious holes in Nokomis

NOKOMIS Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County staff met with members from Pulte Homes, Foley & Lardner LLP and Water Science Associates to investigate the depressions that have developed on properties near the former Nokomis Grove site.

ABC7 began covering the story last month. The holes began appearing in the yards of residents along Kenwood Avenue. The holes appeared after some development on a former orange grove nearby.

The developer, Pulte Home, paused draining of a nearby pond to allow the county the chance to investigate.

A karst and soils evaluation was conducted by Water Science Associates. Officials say the holes aren’t sinkholes, but it is believed to be related to drilling in the area. Karst is a type of landscape where the dissolving of bedrock has created the potential for holes. The study says the holes were created over shallow limestone.

It is suggested that any plans for future dewatering for future construction within the area of concern of the proposed development be conducted in accordance with the recommendations of a geotechnical engineer with experience in soils modification in a karst environment.

Currently, the surveyors came up with the short term solution of stormwater drainage at the outskirts around the area of concern to prevent dewatering and to finish excavation of two of the ponds without dewatering.

