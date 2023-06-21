Ramp closures planned I-75 at Jacaranda Blvd.

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Several ramps will be closed to allow construction workers to get to work on the I-75 at Jacaranda Boulevard project in Venice.

For the following dates and times, closures for the I-75 at Jacaranda Boulevard construction project are anticipated at Exit 193. Motorists should expect delays and are urged to exercise caution. Please follow any posted detour signage or use alternate routes.

On Thursday, June 22 at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., crews will CLOSE the Jacaranda on-ramp to I-75 northbound.

On Friday, June 23 at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., crews will CLOSE the Jacaranda on-ramp to I-75 northbound.

On Saturday, June 24 at 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., crews will CLOSE the Jacaranda on-ramp to I-75 northbound.

Variable message signs will be in place to alert drivers that work is underway. Estimated completion is late June 24, 2023

