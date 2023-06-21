Officials release update on puppies abandoned behind Bradenton Walmart

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials in Manatee County have released an update on the two puppies that were abandoned in a box in Bradenton .

The puppies were abandoned and found in a box on the sidewalk near the Walmart at 30th Avenue East and 50th Street East, Bradenton. Both were ill and tested positive for canine parvovirus and had a dangerously high fever.

Their lives were hanging by a thread, but thanks to a caring individual who brought them to officials they were saved and taken to a veterinary hospital. One puppy remained at the Lakewood Ranch Emergency Vet, the other was taken back by Manatee County officials and has been named “Rocky.” Now the second puppy, a female has recovered enough to leave Lakewood Ranch.

Lilo and Rocky are both recuperating at the Bishop Animal Shelter’s parvo ward and officials will announce when they are finally able to be adopted.

Manatee County Animal Welfare is determined to find the person or persons responsible. If you witnessed the moment of abandonment or possess any information about the puppies or the individuals involved, please reach out to an MCAW officer immediately at 941-742-5933 ext. 1.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.