Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Officials release update on puppies abandoned behind Bradenton Walmart

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials in Manatee County have released an update on the two puppies that were abandoned in a box in Bradenton .

The puppies were abandoned and found in a box on the sidewalk near the Walmart at 30th Avenue East and 50th Street East, Bradenton. Both were ill and tested positive for canine parvovirus and had a dangerously high fever.

Their lives were hanging by a thread, but thanks to a caring individual who brought them to officials they were saved and taken to a veterinary hospital. One puppy remained at the Lakewood Ranch Emergency Vet, the other was taken back by Manatee County officials and has been named “Rocky.” Now the second puppy, a female has recovered enough to leave Lakewood Ranch.

Lilo and Rocky are both recuperating at the Bishop Animal Shelter’s parvo ward and officials will announce when they are finally able to be adopted.

Manatee County Animal Welfare is determined to find the person or persons responsible. If you witnessed the moment of abandonment or possess any information about the puppies or the individuals involved, please reach out to an MCAW officer immediately at 941-742-5933 ext. 1.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota and Manatee counties have issued a mosquito-borne...
Second local case of malaria confirmed, health officials say
It was a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting. This was due to a local...
Controversial Venice zoning change gets greenlight
Esteban Flores and Jasmin Gonzalez are missing.
Bradenton police searching for missing teens
Gregory Gillespie, 15, is missing
Missing teen found

Latest News

From the National Hurricane Center
5 PM Wednesday Bret update
Lilo
Rocky and Lilo update
The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night...
Manatee Crime Stoppers offering reward for arrest in homicide
The Sarasota Classic Car Museum is being evicted by New College of Florida.
Sarasota Classic Car Museum hopes donors will be key to survival