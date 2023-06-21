Advertise With Us
Manatee Crime Stoppers offering reward for arrest in homicide

The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night...
The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night in the 700 block of 17th Street Court East.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) Manatee County Crime Stoppers and the Gold Star Club of Manatee County are offering a reward of up to $14,500 for information leading to an arrest in a murder case.

Detectives are seeking information in the murder of Dwight Sutton. On March 19, 2023 at about 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of 17th Street Court East. When they arrived, they found Sutton, 56, with at least one gunshot wound in front of a home. Life-saving measures were performed by officers and EMS personnel, but Sutton died at the scene.

There is an enhanced reward of up to $9,500 from Crime Stoppers and an additional reward of up to $5,000 from the Gold Star Club of Manatee County. To be eligible for the enhanced reward, tips must be received by Crime Stoppers by June 30, 2023.

There are three ways to submit an ANONYMOUS TIP:

💻 manateecrimestoppers.com

📞 866-634-TIPS

📱 Florida Crime Stoppers app, which is available for Android or Apple devices.

CrimeStoppers of Manatee County, Inc.

