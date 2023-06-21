Local organizations team up to provide homeless with makeovers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two local organizations are teaming up to make sure everyone is able to get a day to focus on themselves.

Second Heart Homes and the Beauty Bridge Salon in Downtown Sarasota partner to provide homeless and at-risk women with a complete hair transformation.

Second Heart Homes founder, Megan Howell wants to make sure those facing homelessness get support in all different areas of life.

“We really want to move off of that homeless and into the lives that our clients really deserve,” says Howell.

Beauty Bridge is a hybrid salon, meaning it operates three days a week as a for-profit business and three days a week as a volunteer run non-profit.

Owner, Dede Caldwell started the concept with her daughter during the Coronavirus pandemic when lots of women lost access to hair care.

Now, she says she doesn’t want to spend a day away from the salon giving back to the community.

“The gratitude from my non-profit clients brings me to tears. Money doesn’t do that,” says Caldwell.

Both Howell and Caldwell make sure clients walk out of the salon with the confidence needed to face life’s challenges.

