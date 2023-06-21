Computer caused Sarasota house fire, owner says

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a close call for a Sarasota woman Tuesday morning after electronics in her home caught on fire inside her home.

Peggy Naughton says her computer monitor, video camera, speakers and a lamp all went up in flames.

The fire broke out about 7:15 a.m. at the home in the 5000 block of Antietam Drive. Naughton says her daughter was the first one to spot the fames and smoke.

“She was home and had just let the dogs out turned around came back in the house and the computer was on fire,” Naughton said.

Naughton’s daughter ended up calling 911. Firefighters arrived minutes later and quickly put the fire out.

After the fire there was visible smoke damage to the walls and a charred electrical outlet. Naughton says it appeared as if the fire “exploded up the wall.”

Sarasota County Fire Department officials said one person was treated on scene.

The home is not a total loss, but Naughton is shaken up over the incident.

“Thank God it was contained in only one room and none of my animals, or my daughter, or anybody was hurt,” she said.

Officials are still working to find out the exact cause of the fire.

