Bret to move into Caribbean Thursday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bret continues toward the Windward Islands while system behind it could become Cindy soon. The tropics are quite active in a place that normally doesn’t show signs of life until August. It is known as the “main development region” or MDR for short. This area in the south central Atlantic usually isn’t warm enough early in the season for storms to develop but not this year.

The good news is that the wind shear or west to southwest wind above 20 thousand feet is doing a number on Bret and not allowing this tropical cyclone to gain much strength. In fact with the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center it no longer shows Bret becoming a hurricane as it approaches the Windward Islands. It will still be a strong tropical storm with some heavy rain and some tropical force winds moving into the Islands beginning on Thursday.

Those shearing winds will increase later this week throughout the Caribbean and eventually be the demise of Bret in the west central Caribbean by Sunday. The disturbance behind Bret has an 80% chance for developing into the next named storm. It looks like this one will eventually miss the US and British Virgin Islands to the north and move into the open waters of the Atlantic.

This system expected to miss the islands and head out to the Central Atlantic (WWSB)

We will not see any impacts from these two systems, but we will still see some tropical downpours as an area of low pressure continues to spin over the eastern 1/3rd of the nation. This pattern has been around for 2 weeks now bringing us that onshore or westerly wind flow. This has delayed our normal summer pattern for now. Summer or the astronomical summer begins on Wednesday at 10:58 a.m. known as the Summer Solstice.

Wednesday we will see some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms at anytime during the day. One or two of the storms could be severe as they move east to southeast through the area. We will see variable cloudiness with some peaks of the sun and a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms. This pattern will continue through Friday and then a slight shift over the weekend as the trough of low pressure lifts out to the NE. Winds will stay brisk out of the west and southwest on Wednesday creating some dangerous rip currents along the coast.

The weekend is looking good with generally sunny skies during the morning and then a good chance for a few scattered storms in the afternoon. The rain chance is at 50% over the weekend. The high will be in the mid to upper 80s near the coast and near 90 inland.

Chance for mainly P.M. storms over the weekendd (WWSB)

We will go back to the onshore wind flow again on Monday so the heat an humidity with scattered storms at anytime can be expected next week.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.