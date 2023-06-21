Braden River Bridge on track to open

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Braden River Bridge is on track to open in August just before the start of the school season. Manatee County Public Works Director, Chad Butzow said there will be a celebration over the summer with the completion after that.

“One of our phases that is moving from Lockwood Ridge 55th St East to Creekwood Boulevard is very nearing completion. Something that will have a partial celebration over the summer here and a final completion a couple of months after that,” says Butzow.

It’s part of the 44th Avenue East Extension project. Butzow explained the extension is critical because there are only two thoroughfares in the county including State Road 64 and State Road 70.

“When one accident or just anything that goes wrong when they are functioning at full capacity, it goes downhill,” says Butzow.

Resident Glynn Westberry lives right next to where the bridge is being built. He said its practically in his backyard.

“A lot of noise, a lot of dust, a lot of dirt, and it’s been hectic at times but you either put up with it or you don’t. I mean, you have no choice but to put up with it,” says Westberry.

Butzow explained most thoroughfare plans look at future development and provide alternative routes for drivers. He said that wasn’t the case with 44th Avenue East, instead development occurred around 44th, and the county needed to take action. Butzow said it hasn’t been easy.

“It wasn’t a road that existed in most locations, it’s absolutely just brand new capacity but very difficult to build because it’s not widening an existing roadway in most locations. There’s a section there between Creekwood and Morgan Johnson that is widening the road but in every other instance that road pretty much didn’t exist. We’re building it from scratch,” says Butzow.

The bridge will open with one lane on either side eventually opening up to four lanes.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.