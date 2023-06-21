Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Another day with above-average rain chances

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A low-pressure trough remains locked in place over the Deep South. Little change is expected today as partly cloudy to partly sunny skies help in destabilizing our very moist atmosphere.

Bits of upper-air energy will drift past and bring additional support for periods of heavy rainfall in scattered locations. Not everyone gets the rain every day, but the chances for scattered Suncoast showers remain high and amounts of several inches by Friday is very possible.

By the weekend, we will see the low pressure lift out and high pressure build back in. This temporary shift will return us to a more typical pattern of inland storms building in the afternoon and drifting back to the coast as the sea breeze fades in the evening.

Early next week another trough will build in and return us to the southwest wind pattern that has become all too familiar this month. In this pattern, we generally get showers poping up during the day almost any time with a much earlier start for showers near the coast.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota and Manatee counties have issued a mosquito-borne...
Second local case of malaria confirmed, health officials say
It was a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting. This was due to a local...
Controversial Venice zoning change gets greenlight
Gregory Gillespie, 15, is missing
Missing teen found
Esteban Flores and Jasmin Gonzalez are missing.
Bradenton police searching for missing teens

Latest News

It was a close call for a Sarasota woman Tuesday morning after electronics in her home caught...
Computer caused Sarasota house fire, owner says
ABC7 News at Noon - June 20, 2023 - clipped version HOUSEFIRE
From the National Hurricane Center
5 AM Wednesday Bret update
60th Avenue East road improvement projects