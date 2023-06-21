Another day with above-average rain chances

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A low-pressure trough remains locked in place over the Deep South. Little change is expected today as partly cloudy to partly sunny skies help in destabilizing our very moist atmosphere.

Bits of upper-air energy will drift past and bring additional support for periods of heavy rainfall in scattered locations. Not everyone gets the rain every day, but the chances for scattered Suncoast showers remain high and amounts of several inches by Friday is very possible.

By the weekend, we will see the low pressure lift out and high pressure build back in. This temporary shift will return us to a more typical pattern of inland storms building in the afternoon and drifting back to the coast as the sea breeze fades in the evening.

Early next week another trough will build in and return us to the southwest wind pattern that has become all too familiar this month. In this pattern, we generally get showers poping up during the day almost any time with a much earlier start for showers near the coast.

