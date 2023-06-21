Advertise With Us
Active officer-involved shooting investigation

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the area of Park Road in Venice.

At approximately 12:52 p.m. this afternoon, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence where a suspect was armed with a knife.

One deputy deployed a taser, and the other fired one round from his handgun. The round did not strike the suspect, and he was not injured.

The suspect is being detained. The investigation remains ongoing.

