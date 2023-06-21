Advertise With Us
60th Avenue East improvement projects

(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Works hosted a public information meeting on Tuesday night for upcoming roadway improvement projects on 60th Avenue East in Ellenton.

The first project consists of widening the roadway from U.S. 301 to Factory Shops Boulevard to six lanes and widening the roadway from Factory Shops Boulevard to 26th Street East to four lanes.

The second project consists of extending 60th Avenue East north from Mendoza Road to Badini Way.

The third project consists of intersection improvements at 60th Avenue East and 69th Street East, including a new signalized intersection and widening for an additional northbound travel lane and northbound right-turn lane.

Learn more about the improvement projects here.

