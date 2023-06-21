Advertise With Us
5 AM Wednesday Bret update

From the National Hurricane Center
From the National Hurricane Center
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 5 AM Wednesday morning, Bret continues minimal strengthening with 60 mph winds. An air force aircraft is scheduled to investigate the storm later today. Some

Bret is expected to continue on a westerly trajectory with development limited by shearing winds aloft. Some slow strengthening is expected before it moves into the Caribbean, where the shearing winds and some drier air will begin to degrade the storm. It is still to early to identify exactly where in the Lesser Antilles will see the maximum impact, however, the cyclone is expected to remain a tropical storm as nears the Winward Islands.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados, Dominica, Martinique, and Saint Lucia.

