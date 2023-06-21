5 PM Wednesday Bret update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Bret is forecast to approach the Lesser Antilles through Thursday and then move across those islands late Thursday and Thursday night as a strong tropical storm, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, strong winds and dangerous waves along the coast.

Given the uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts, it is still too early to specify the exact location and magnitude of where Bret’s associated hazards could occur.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Saint Lucia and Martinique. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados and Dominica.

Additional warnings are possible for some islands in the Lesser Antilles later today.

