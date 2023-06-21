Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

5 PM Wednesday Bret update

From the National Hurricane Center
From the National Hurricane Center(web John scalzi)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Bret is forecast to approach the Lesser Antilles through Thursday and then move across those islands late Thursday and Thursday night as a strong tropical storm, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, strong winds and dangerous waves along the coast.

Given the uncertainty in the track and intensity forecasts, it is still too early to specify the exact location and magnitude of where Bret’s associated hazards could occur.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Saint Lucia and Martinique. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados and Dominica.

Additional warnings are possible for some islands in the Lesser Antilles later today.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota and Manatee counties have issued a mosquito-borne...
Second local case of malaria confirmed, health officials say
It was a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting. This was due to a local...
Controversial Venice zoning change gets greenlight
Esteban Flores and Jasmin Gonzalez are missing.
Bradenton police searching for missing teens
Gregory Gillespie, 15, is missing
Missing teen found

Latest News

Lilo
Officials release update on puppies abandoned behind Bradenton Walmart
Lilo
Rocky and Lilo update
The Bradenton Police Department continues to investigate a homicide the occurred Sunday night...
Manatee Crime Stoppers offering reward for arrest in homicide
The Sarasota Classic Car Museum is being evicted by New College of Florida.
Sarasota Classic Car Museum hopes donors will be key to survival