Water main break results in boating advisory

Boating advisory
Boating advisory(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to a water pipe breaking away from the Anna Maria Island bridge on Manatee Avenue early Tuesday afternoon, a section of the channel near the southwest side of the bridge is currently blocked off.

Please use caution while boating and do not enter the area marked off by white and orange hazard buoys until further notice.

The bridge remains open for vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

