Tropical Storm Bret Forms in the Atlantic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. The second named storm of the year has sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving west toward the Lesser Antilles at 21 mph. Bret is projected to become a category one hurricane Thursday with sustained winds of 80 mph. Due to the shear associated with this system, it is not expected to strengthen to a category two hurricane. Puerto Rico, the Lesser Antilles and the Dominican Republic should keep a watchful eye on this storm. Projections show it weakening to a strong tropical storm with 70 mph sustained wind on Saturday, close to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, a tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic has increased its chances for developing into a cyclone. There is a 50% chance of development in the next two days and a 60% chance over the next seven days. Environmental conditions are ripe enough to turn this disturbance into a depression by mid week.

Your local forecast has the morning low around 80 degrees along the coast, and in the mid 70s inland. Highs will reach around 90 degrees on Tuesday. Dewpoints will remain in the upper 70′s, making it feel very humid. Expect temperatures to feel like the triple digits by the afternoon. There is a 50% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Most of the wet weather will likely be in the afternoon, but coastal storms can not be ruled out.

Boaters should beware of choppy waters with seas two to four feet. Winds will primarily come from the southeast at 10 to 15 knots, with gusts up to 20. Beachgoers should be on the watch for rip tides and only swim with a lifeguard present.

