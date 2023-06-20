Strong storms possible today

Advertise With Us
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the air aloft continues to moisten, our atmosphere will become increasingly unstable. That means that it will be easier for storms to form in response to daytime heating.

Additionally, a bit of upper-air energy will sink south into the area this morning. This will enhance the chances of showers and thunderstorms. The area has been assigned a marginal risk of severe weather, which is a 5% risk of storms containing strong and gusty winds.

Beyond today, the week will be a wet one, with good chances of showers and storms each day. Waves of energy will sink south and, when combined with high atmospheric moisture, will produce some strong storms, possibly even severe, into the weekend.

In the tropics, we continue to watch Tropical Storm Bret and Disturbance 1, neither of which threaten the Suncoast currently but will need to be watched. Disturbance 1 has a good chance of becoming a tropical depression or the next named storm. The next name on the list is Cindy.

