Second local case of malaria confirmed, health officials say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota and Manatee counties confirmed a second case of malaria on the Suncoast and have issued a mosquito-borne illness alert.

The first case was reported May 26; that patient has been treated and has recovered, health officials say. Since then, a second case was been reported and that patient is currently undergoing treatment.

The health department is advising residents on the Suncoast to take precautions, such as wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, applying bug spray, and avoiding areas with high mosquito populations, especially during sunrise and sunset when mosquitos are most active.

Both counties are conducting aerial and ground mosquito spraying to reduce the risk of further cases.

Malaria is not transmitted from person to person. Only infected Anopheles mosquitoes can transmit malaria to humans. This case has been identified as the P. vivax species of malaria, which is not as fatal as other species.

Effective treatment is readily available through hospitals and other health care providers. Individuals in this area with symptoms of fever, chills, sweats, nausea/vomiting, and headache should seek immediate medical attention.

DOH-Sarasota and DOH-Manatee are asking residents to remove standing water on their property wherever possible.

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots, or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet’s water bowls at least once or twice a week

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and keep appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.

Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing. Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone, and IR3535 are effective.

Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios.

For more information on what repellent is right for you, consider using the Environmental Protection Agency’s search tool to help you choose skin-applied repellent products: http://cfpub.epa.gov/oppref/insect/#searchform.

