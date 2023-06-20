Second case of rabies confirmed in Polk County

BARTOW, Fla. (WWSB) - The second case of rabies in 2023 has been confirmed in Polk County.

On June 14, 2023, a family dog in the Orange Avenue area of Bartow was found with a dead bat in its mouth. The family contacted PCSO Animal Control, and an officer took possession of the bat.

The bat’s body was sent to Tampa for testing. The results showed that the bat was positive for the deadly virus.

“Thankfully, this dog was current on its rabies vaccination and not injured. He will have to be quarantined to make sure he is not infected. Remember, if a wild animal is in distress, acting aggressive or appears sick, stay away from it and contact Animal Control immediately,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

