Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Search resumes for missing actor Julian Sands in Southern California mountains

Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in January, continued over...
Search efforts for actor Julian Sands, who disappeared while hiking in January, continued over the weekend.(San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The search for British actor Julian Sands resumed over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The 65-year-old actor was first reported missing in January after going hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

More than 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff took part in the search in remote areas across Mount Baldy on Saturday.

They were supported by two helicopters and drone crews, but officials say they still haven’t found Sands.

The San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Department has conducted eight ground and air searches, with volunteers clocking in more than 500 hours of search time.

Severe weather conditions have presented ongoing challenges in the search for the actor.

Sands is best known for his work in shows like “24,” and the movies “A Room with a View” and “Arachnophobia.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home is listed for $3.5 million.
Mick Jagger selling his home and leaving the Suncoast
Second Tropical Disturbance
We Are Now Tracking Two Disturbances in the Tropics
Stormy Father's Day
Stormy Morning For Father’s Day
The bill targets illegal immigration requiring business with more than 25 employees to check...
Hundreds of residents march against SB 1718
A crash Friday morning on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge left a truck hanging of the edge of the...
First Alert Traffic: Truck hanging over the edge of southbound Sunshine Skyway

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Deep-sea craft carrying 5 people to Titanic wreckage reported missing, search underway
FILE - Pride flags, a symbol celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, decorate the fence at the...
LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized at Stonewall National Monument 3 times during Pride month
Search and rescue underway for missing Titanic tourist sub
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend