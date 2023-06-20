Advertise With Us
The Mayor of Palmetto releases statement on Palmetto boat dock lot sale

Debate over boat ramp parking spaces in Palmetto.
Debate over boat ramp parking spaces in Palmetto.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant is seeking public input on the sale of a lot near the Palmetto boat ramp and the allocation of resources.

Across the Palmetto boat ramp, boaters have used a large impromptu parking lot on busy weekends for their trailers. Now, that city-owned property is being sold to developers.

“Eighty of those vehicles are going to be turned away because there’s not going to be anywhere to park,” Palmetto resident Rod Griffon told ABC7. “I’d probably be one of them, therefore I’d have to drive a great distance to do my job, or not do my job.”

Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant said that information on the sale has been available for several years and that there are two bidders focused on the property. You can read her statement below:

