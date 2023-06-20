Longboat Key to start dredging Beer Can Island

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Town of Longboat Key is set to start dredging at Greer Island sometime in July. This comes after turtle nesting season brought up a delay in the project.

Greer Island is also known as Beer Can Island at the top of Longboat Key. Public Works Director for the Town of Longboat Key, Isaac Brownman, said the A1 channel is closing because of sand traveling from the North End Beaches. He said it’s been happening for decades.

“The sand has had nothing to stop it from moving around the corner. It was actually the most erosive area on the island,” says Brownman.

Back in 2021, Brownman said the town placed five structures in the water to help stop the sand from traveling. Even with the structures, he said the dredging needs to be done.

“Once that lagoon gets closed off, you lose boating access but it can also affect the wildlife in there, the sea grasses, the channel needs to be able to flush, and to adequately flush it needs to have an opening to flush out with the tidal movement,” says Brownman.

The project, known as Greer Island Sand Spit Management Plan, came to a halt when wildlife nesting started in the areas around the project. Town Manager Howard Tipton explained multiple turtle nests popped up as turtle nesting season started. That’s when Mote Marine got involved.

“They were able to get permission to relocate the nests. There is one nest we are going to need to have hatch and we’re hoping that gets done by the middle of July,” says Tipton.

Brownman explained the last nest is exactly where they need to remove sand from. In the meantime, he said crews can start placing equipment carefully, without disrupting the nest. Tipton expressed it came down to doing what was right for everyone including the wildlife.

“We are all about protecting the wildlife and protecting the turtles and so it’s one of the most important things that we want to do. So, we’re trying to find that balance between beachgoers and boating, and the wildlife and I think we’ve found that balance it’s just taking a little time,” says Tipton.

Brownman said the nest is expected to hatch anywhere between July 3 and July 23. Following that dredging will begin.

