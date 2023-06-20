Church campers create a special day for Brookdale Palmer Ranch residents

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Campers from The Church of Saint Patrick spent one of their days at church camp planting flowers with residents at Brookdale Palmer Ranch.

The kids also painted rocks and flower pots for all of the residents so they could keep a special memory from the day.

“This is what it is all about folks. These kids give me hope for the future, a smile for the present and a feeling of joy for everyone involved,” says Adrianna Holderman, sales and marketing director at Brookdale Palmer Ranch.

