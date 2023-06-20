Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Church campers create a special day for Brookdale Palmer Ranch residents

The Church of Saint Patrick campers and Brookdale Palmer Ranch residents.
The Church of Saint Patrick campers and Brookdale Palmer Ranch residents.(Brookdale Palmer Ranch)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Campers from The Church of Saint Patrick spent one of their days at church camp planting flowers with residents at Brookdale Palmer Ranch.

The kids also painted rocks and flower pots for all of the residents so they could keep a special memory from the day.

“This is what it is all about folks. These kids give me hope for the future, a smile for the present and a feeling of joy for everyone involved,” says Adrianna Holderman, sales and marketing director at Brookdale Palmer Ranch.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second Tropical Disturbance
We Are Now Tracking Two Disturbances in the Tropics
The home is listed for $3.5 million.
Mick Jagger selling his home and leaving the Suncoast
It was a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting. This was due to a local...
Controversial Venice zoning change gets greenlight
Gregory Gillespie, 15, is missing
Missing teen found
Tropical Storm Bret
Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic Ocean

Latest News

5 p.m. update
5 PM Tuesday Tropical Storm Bret update
ABC7's Melissa Ratliff talks about the dangers of Titanic's wreck site
Second case of rabies confirmed in Polk County
Daylight car theft caught on camera
Charlotte County Sheriff warns residents to be wary of car thefts, even in daylight