Charlotte County Sheriff warns residents to be wary of car thefts, even in daylight

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of car burglaries even if it’s daylight.

The officers shared Ring camera footage of a subject breaking into a vehicle during the day at a home Lime Tree Park in Rotonda.

It serves as a crucial reminder about the utmost importance of consistently locking your vehicles, ensuring all valuables are brought inside, and keeping your garage doors closed at all times, day or night.

The department is asking for anyone with information or video surveillance to please contact CCSO at 941-639-2101 or to contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

