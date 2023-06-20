Bradenton police searching for missing teens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are searching for two 13-year-old cousins, believed to be runaways.

Esteban Flores and Jasmin Gonzalez were last seen at their home in the 800 block of 22nd Ave. W. at approximately midnight on Monday. Relatives found a note from the cousins at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, stating they’d run away.

Esteban is 5-feet-2-inches and weighs 100 pounds. Jasmin is 4-feet-11-inches and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information on where Esteban and Jasmin are, please call BPD at 941-932-9300. You can also contact Detective Dalia Santana at 941-932-9355 or Dalia.Santana@bradentonpd.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.