Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Bradenton police searching for missing teens

Esteban Flores and Jasmin Gonzalez are missing.
Esteban Flores and Jasmin Gonzalez are missing.(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are searching for two 13-year-old cousins, believed to be runaways.

Esteban Flores and Jasmin Gonzalez were last seen at their home in the 800 block of 22nd Ave. W. at approximately midnight on Monday. Relatives found a note from the cousins at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, stating they’d run away.

Esteban is 5-feet-2-inches and weighs 100 pounds. Jasmin is 4-feet-11-inches and weighs 120 pounds.

If you have any information on where Esteban and Jasmin are, please call BPD at 941-932-9300. You can also contact Detective Dalia Santana at 941-932-9355 or Dalia.Santana@bradentonpd.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second Tropical Disturbance
We Are Now Tracking Two Disturbances in the Tropics
The home is listed for $3.5 million.
Mick Jagger selling his home and leaving the Suncoast
It was a heated debate at the Venice Planning Commission meeting. This was due to a local...
Controversial Venice zoning change gets greenlight
Gregory Gillespie, 15, is missing
Missing teen found
Tropical Storm Bret
Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic Ocean

Latest News

Gregory Gillespie, 15, is missing
Missing teen found
Debate over boat ramp parking spaces in Palmetto.
The Mayor of Palmetto releases statement on Palmetto boat dock lot sale
No longer forecast to be a hurricane
11 AM Tuesday Tropical Storm Bret update
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota and Manatee counties have issued a mosquito-borne...
Second local case of malaria confirmed, health officials say