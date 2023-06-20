5 AM Tuesday Bret update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bret is forecast to continue to get stronger and become a rare June hurricane. It is forecast to become a minimal hurricane and approach the Lesser Antilles near hurricane strength. As the cyclone move into the Caribbean it will encounter hostile winds that will weaken the storm with time.

Models are coming into better agreement today on a generally westerly track. There are a few models that still favor a more northerly turn, however a weaker storm will track west. The official track and cone keep the system moving into the central Caribbean by the weekend.

