The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's inaguaral Juneteenth Festival

Local filmmakers and students presented spoken word and showed off their incredible vocals in...
Local filmmakers and students presented spoken word and showed off their incredible vocals in front of a packed crowd.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s first-ever Juneteenth Arts Festival was all about connecting people from different walks of life.

Businesses, organizations and food trucks helped commemorate the day the last enslaved African Americans were freed in 1865.  Local filmmakers and students presented spoken word and showed off their incredible vocals in front of a packed crowd.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s Education and Outreach Associate Peterly Jean-Baptiste said it was a good opportunity to connect people from different backgrounds.

“The goal had always been to use what we got to make those connections, and Juneteenth is the perfect holiday, the perfect weekend to do that and build those connections within the community,” said Jean-Baptiste.

It was a chance for people to find common ground through the love of good food, good entertainment and good people.

