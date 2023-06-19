Advertise With Us
We Are Now Tracking Two Disturbances in the Tropics

Juneteenth Holiday will be Hot and Humid
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical disturbance, #1 is located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde islands. It now has a 90% chance of developing into a cyclone over the next two days. It will likely become a tropical depression Monday, or Tuesday. At this point, it is not a threat to Florida. Meanwhile, a new system of storms associated with a tropical wave off the coast of Africa, has a ten percent chance of developing in two days and a 20% chance over the next seven days.

Locally, Monday will be drier, and feel hotter than Father’s Day. For your Juneteenth holiday, expect highs around 90 with a 30% chance of rain. It will be partly sunny and you may see an occasional thunderstorm pop-up on the coast or inland. The humidity will be intense as dewpoints will rise to the upper 70s. This will raise the heat indicies and make it feel around 106 degrees in Sarasota during peak heat.

Beachgoers should be aware of rip-tides. A rip tide advisory remains in effect until Monday evening. The ultra violet index will be extreme around 1 p.m., so it’s advised to wear sunscreen and a hat. There has not been any recent reports of red tide along the Suncoast beaches. Boaters can expect seas around three feet with a moderate chop. Winds will mostly be westerly around 10 to 15 knots.

