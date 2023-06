SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center confirms that Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Bret could post a threat to the Caribbean islands. The latest update shows potential winds at 40 MPH with westward movement at 21 MPH.

This is a developing story. Further strengthening is forecast over the next few days.

