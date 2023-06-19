The third Tropical Depression in the Atlantic forms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Depression 3 has formed in the Atlantic and is forecast to become a stronger storm with time. In the near term, the system will move to the west and possibly become Tropical Storm Bret by tonight or early tomorrow. The storm could become a hurricane and threaten parts of the Caribbean, including the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands later in the week. It is much too early to know it’s impact, if any, on the United States.

Like last week the southwest wind pattern is in place across the Suncoast. In this pattern, we generally get morning showers near the coast, and then the southwest wind pushes storms inland toward the other coast by late in the afternoon or evening. Some days will have slightly enhanced rain chances as disturbances in the upper atmosphere race by and encourage storms.

Today we will see the atmosphere rapidly rise in moisture content. With the heating of the day and the southwest wind blowing, we will see about a 40% rain chance. Storms will come in from the Gulf waters and move into inland locations. Thunderstorms are possible and a few periods of heavy rain, particularly inland, should be expected.

Tuesday the rain chances will go up as upper air disturbances move past. A rain chance of 60% for thunderstorms in the afternoon are likely.

