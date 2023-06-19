Advertise With Us
Suncoast youths learn from NFL players at BUC 20 football camp

The students get the experience of learning from former NFL players.
The students get the experience of learning from former NFL players.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The second annual BUC 20 football camp is giving local student-athletes from Sarasota and Manatee counties an opportunity to meet and learn football skills from former NFL players.

The founder and organizer, Oddie Harris, explains how his football camp is getting bigger and better.

“I had a lot of extra coaches come in from the NFL, they bought into the program and this year I added a head coach and an athletic director from a university,” said Harris.

He said nearly 70 campers are attending, free of charge.

His first camp was held last year at Riverview High School, and this year his camp was held at the Youth Athletic Complex on 17th Street in Sarasota.

