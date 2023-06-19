SRQ growth continues in May 2023

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is reporting an increase in passenger traffic in May 2023.

For the month of May, 342,837 passengers traveled through SRQ Airport. It’s a 3% increase compared to 332,431 passengers in May 2022. The 12-month activity through May 2023 totals 4,123,848 passengers, an 8% increase compared to 3,820,705 passengers for the 12 months through May 2022.

SRQ has seen a 15% increase in passengers for the calendar year to date as compared to the first 5 months of 2022.

”As we enter the summer season, we continue to see strong travel demand at our airport. Future airline flight schedules show additional seats and flight availability through the remaining calendar year. With COVID now behind us, and passengers eager to travel, we expect our passenger counts to maintain a positive trajectory for the foreseeable future,” stated Rick Piccolo, President, CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

There is also a new upcoming service from Sarasota to Providence, Rhode Island starting July 2 via Breeze Airways.

