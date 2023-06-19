Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Reports: Submarine on trip to explore Titanic wreck goes missing

FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.
FILE - This image shows the logo for the U.S. Coast Guard.(Source: MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A search and rescue mission is underway for a submarine that went missing off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, according to reports.

Lt. Jordan Hart of the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston told CBS News that personnel were “currently undergoing a search and rescue operation” when asked about the submarine.

The Boston Coast Guard also told the BBC that a mission to find the submarine was underway.

OceanGate Expeditions, a company that deploys manned submersibles for deep sea expeditions, confirmed in a statement to CBS News that its submarine was the subject of the rescue operation.

The submarine is on an expedition to explore the Titanic wreckage.

It is unclear how many people are on board the submarine.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The home is listed for $3.5 million.
Mick Jagger selling his home and leaving the Suncoast
Stormy Father's Day
Stormy Morning For Father’s Day
The bill targets illegal immigration requiring business with more than 25 employees to check...
Hundreds of residents march against SB 1718
A crash Friday morning on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge left a truck hanging of the edge of the...
First Alert Traffic: Truck hanging over the edge of southbound Sunshine Skyway
The two-day festival takes place Saturday, June 17- Sunday, June 18.
Venice Craft Festival brings people from all across the country

Latest News

19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolish by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend
FILE - Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly...
Multiple tornadoes have killed at least one person and injured nearly two dozen in Mississippi
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with China's top diplomat Wang Yi,...
Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilize deteriorated US-China ties, but the main US request is rebuffed