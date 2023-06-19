Police searching for suspect in Haines City shooting

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Haines City Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday.

Police were dispatched to a disturbance that occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Avenue N. When police arrived, they found a 24-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. A second shooting victim was taken to the hospital by another party before police arrived. Both victims were treated at a local hospital. Despite life-saving efforts on scene as well as at the hospital, the 24-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives have identified the suspect as Kristavion Jacoi Harris. Police have obtained an arrest warrant and he is being charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and using or displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony. His last known address is 1130 Ave. E in Haines City.

